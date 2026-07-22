Cape Verde hero Vozinha features in FIFA's Best XI from World Cup, with three World Champions from Spain

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FIFA has released the official World Cup Best XI, the best players chosen (voted by fans) for every position after the competition ended. Spain, world champions, feature three players, and Argentina, runner-ups, feature two.

What surprised some is that France, who ended in fourth place after a thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off, also has three players; while England only one (and is not Harry Kane). Meanwhile, Norway is represented with Erling Haaland.

And the major surprise is the goalkeeper: not Unai Simón, who was awarded the Award for Best Goalkeeper, but Vozinha, the 40-year-old Cape Verdean goalkeeper who became a star overnight, who kept a clean sheet against Spain, and made eight saves against Argentina in a thrilling 3-2 loss in extra time, automatically becoming the hero of the match despite the loss.

FIFA Team of the World Cup 2026:



Lionel Messi (Argentina)



Erling Haaland (Norway)



Kylian Mbappé (France)



Jude Bellingham (England)



Rodri (Spain)



Michael Olise (France)



Marc Cucurella (Spain)



Dayot Upamecano (France)



Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)



Pedro Porro (Spain)



Vozinha (Cape Verde)



What do you think of FIFA's Best Team of the Tournament?