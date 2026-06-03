Cape Fear (2026)

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You might be somewhat tired of the Cape Fear story at this point, as it has been told in a theatrical manner twice before, on top of the source material being a widely known book called The Executioners. It's because of this that Apple TV deciding to remake Cape Fear is a bit of a strange choice but also a massively compelling one as in this version we're getting something entirely unique to what came prior. This isn't a tight feature-length project, as rather we're talking about 10-episodes of television that easily surpasses nine hours of runtime all things considered, meaning while you might know the events of Cape Fear, they haven't really ever been presented or explored in this sort of depth on a screen.

And immediately this is where we find the biggest question and perhaps sticking point of the entire series. Can Apple TV's Cape Fear maintain the sort of intense pressure and thriller nature this story needs for such an elongated period of time? Can it keep you on the edge of your seat, can it make you continue to question what is and isn't actually happening, can its character development effectively be stretched over such a lengthy run time? The answer is a bit more complex than a simple yes or no, as Cape Fear has some of the finest individual episodes of television I've seen all year but also some of the more stagnant ones too, ultimately leading to a series that has exceptional heights and middling lows.

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Cape Fear's opening episode is remarkable thriller television. It sets the foundation quickly and introduces a versatile cast of characters, touching on their motivations and what ties them together without any fluff. This is all while steadily teasing and setting the scene for the man of the hour, Javier Bardem's antagonist Max Cady, who is progressively revealed to the viewer, almost like the Xenomorph from Alien, with a mysterious aura and a creative decision to never show the character's face or see them speak a line of dialogue until the closing stages of the first episode. It's truly gripping television that sets the precedent for a TV series that could be one of the absolute best, but perhaps this fantastic opening also comes at the cost of setting expectations a tad too high.

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The next few episodes continue to unravel the narrative but in a way where the pressure, the thrill, even the fear-factor are next to non-existent. What Cape Fear so brilliantly achieved in the opening hour is almost brushed to the side for more traditional and basic drama where the glimmers of hope (or rather darkness) still come from Bardem's Cady and how he is or isn't continually tormenting the Bowden family, including Amy Adams' Anna, Patrick Wilson's Tom, Lily Collias' Natalie, and Max Mattern's Luke. Again, the following handful of episodes are not bad television, but they don't match up to the opening episode that will have your hair standing on end and an uncomfortable chill creeping up your spine.

But then things pick back up and we're treated to a collection of episodes where the thriller nature and even horror overtones take centre-stage, with Cady's tormenting and how he uses a wider cast to make the Bowden's life hell proving to be incredibly exceptional ways to make the viewer uncomfortable, even if you do start to also get the sense there are more questionable morals beneath the surface surrounding the otherwise perfect and honourable Bowden gang. Malia Pyles, for one, delivers an astounding performance as a troubled young woman that will, without a doubt, leave an impression...

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The point is, Cape Fear has a few pacing problems early on. It's not plain-sailing and it doesn't manage to maintain the excellent highs that it can achieve, which wouldn't be as significant of a problem if the lows took up less time. As it is, towards the start of the season, there are entire episodes where you start to lose a bit of interest despite the excellent acting prowess of this top-of-the-line cast, with the leading trio of Bardem, Adams, and Wilson thriving whenever they are on-screen.

But regardless of these slip-ups, the rest of Cape Fear is pretty darn fantastic television, and creator Nick Antosca has done a commendable job of taking a source material that previously lent to two-hour adaptations and dragging it out for over four-times the length. Would it have benefitted from being a couple of hours shorter, perhaps bringing the total episode count down to eight? Without question. But at the same time, as the story starts to get into its stride the pressure and tension become so overwhelming that it's almost suffocating, leaving the viewer uncontrollably frustrated at the events unfolding in front of their eyes. Cady's technique for tormenting the Bowden's becomes so twisted and obvious, and yet it seems the majority of supporting characters are oblivious, and it makes you, the viewer, so involved and uncomfortable seeing it happen in real-time, an emotion exacerbated when the Bowden's begin to snap and make rash and questionable decisions that further put them at risk. It's fascinating the emotions this show can evoke, with a recent and similar example of such twisted storytelling being Severance.

So again, it could perhaps do with being shorter and having a little less fluff early on, but considering a lot of the drivel that gets pumped out these days and called entertainment, Cape Fear is without doubt a success and another hit for Apple TV and its exceptional television portfolio. You won't be disappointed by this thriller series.