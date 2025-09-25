Capcom Online Program TGS 2025: A closer look at the gameplay of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

HQ

Capcom's TGS 2025 broadcast served as an update on the company's most successful franchise. Monster Hunter will be very much in the spotlight in the coming months, both with the third major update to Monster Hunter Wilds and the release of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

For this title, and following on from the preview we saw in the last Nintendo Direct, Capcom has expanded on the story that connects the kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil, which are in the midst of escalating tension. At the same time, a mysterious plague is causing monsters to go berserk and become more dangerous, and if that wasn't enough, new creatures have appeared across borders and put many species at risk of extinction.

Among the functions we have seen is that of horseback riding, through which we can ride on monsters to explore the vast world of the game, and also to fight other monsters on mounts.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection keeps its release date on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC on March 13, 2026. Check out the Capcom Online Program trailer below.