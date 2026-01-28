Capcom's stock price soars 12% despite weak Monster Hunter Wilds sales

HQ

It does seem weird that we're talking about sales of 11 million copies not meeting expectations, but Capcom itself declared the game had not met its internal targets, despite shipping an amount of copies most publishers would dream of. Investors in Capcom stock did lose confidence after this stumble, but it now seems they're back on track.

According to a new report via Bloomberg, Capcom stock price soared around 12% in a single day recently, due to the surprise influx of sales of older titles, particularly in the Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Devil May Cry franchises. Capcom said that compared to the year prior, its game sales through to December 2025 were up by 13.5% to a record 34.64 million. Pre-orders for the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem are also said to be unexpectedly high, leading to a new boost to Capcom's confidence.

It seems now that interest in Capcom games has spread well beyond Monster Hunter. "Investors were selling Capcom mainly because Monster Hunter underperformed, but the latest earnings show its catalog is now broad and strong enough to offset a single miss, even a large one," said Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda.

With Resident Evil Requiem launching next month, already 2026 looks to be a strong year for Capcom. As older titles continue to sell, too, it seems the publisher may not need more than one or two big titles to keep its finances climbing.