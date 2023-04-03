Capcom's share price is at an all-time high

HQ

The success story of Capcom continues. The Japanese games company has now registered a new all-time stock price value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the value being 4,865 Japanese Yen (approximately $36.42) earlier today.

This increase in value comes shortly after the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, which has shipped millions of copies during its first couple of weeks on the market, and this has now seen Capcom's stock being valued at over tenfold what it was a decade ago.

As shown by games industry consultant Dr Serkan Toto (thanks, VGC), Capcom stocks were valued at 390 Japanese Yen in 2013, and now sit at over 4,800 Yen in 2023.

As the 2022 financial year is also over now, we'll have to wait for Capcom's annual report to see whether the games company managed to hit its target of selling 40 million games over the year, something that Resident Evil 4's massive success will no doubt help to achieve.