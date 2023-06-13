Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pragmata

Capcom's Pragmata delayed indefinitely in trailer

The Kojima Productions-looking game keeps being pushed, but at least we know it's kind of Vanquish 2 now.

HQ

Many thought it was Death Stranding 2 or something else from Kojima Productions when Capcom's Pragmata was revealed in PlayStation's Future of Gaming stream back in 2021, so it's rather fitting that the two might launch in the same year.

Because it quickly became clear the game wouldn't make its planned 2022 release, and the lack of information since then lead to most us just waiting for what's confirmed in tonight's trailer: Pragmata has been delayed out of 2023 as well. We're not given a new release window either, so we'll just have to wait and see how long the delay is.

The good news is that we're finally shown what we'll be doing in the game, as the trailer also includes gameplay of our character defending young Diana by using both guns and swords. It also seems like she's able to do some stuff herself, but exactly what will be revealed later.

HQ
Pragmata

