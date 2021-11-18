Capcom's mysterious Pragmata delayed to 2023

HQ

One of the very few things Capcom made absolutely clear in Pragmata's reveal trailer more than a year ago was that it was set to launch sometime in 2022. We've barely heard or seen anything since then besides an extended version of the trailer, so the only surprising thing about today's announcement is how early we got it.

Capcom has given us a new trailer announcing that Pragmata has been delayed to 2023. We've also received a piece of artwork from the very secretive project. Not that either of these makes it any clearer what the game will be about...