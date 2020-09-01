Capcom will show Resident Evil Village at Tokyo Game Show

You're watching Advertisements

When Capcom announced Resident Evil Village to the world, as part of the PlayStation 5 reveal event, it promised to show more of the game in August but that didn't happen. The Japanese publisher has now apologised for not keeping its promise, but assured players that Resident Evil Village will be shown as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020.

The popular showcase is scheduled to be held September 26 - 27, and on those days, Capcom will be broadcasting news, interviews, trailers, and tournaments, via its Twitch channel. Resident Evil Village is confirmed to make an appearance, but we hope to see more of other Capcom games. Maybe even some new details on their next mysterious project, Pragmata?