Capcom will reportedly release a major unannounced game before March 2024

According to a Japanese Q&A recently published in conjunction with Capcom's latest quarterly report, the studio has a big, yet-to-be-announced game in the works that will be released in the next five months. And according to speculation, it could be something connected to either Resident Evil or Monster Hunter.

Andy Robinson, who first reported the news, had the following to say:

"Considering its aspirations for the unannounced game, it's possible that it's related to one of Capcom's two biggest franchises, Resident Evil or Monster Hunter. It's also possible, since there are few major industry events left before March 2024, that the game could be announced during The Game Awards in December."