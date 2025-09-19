Capcom will host an Online Special Program at Tokyo Game Show next week

HQ

Next week is steadily becoming more and more of a behemoth. Already, several showcases have been announced in line with Tokyo Game Show, including for Xbox, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Konami, and Annapurna, with rumours swirling that Sony has something in store too. Now, Capcom is joining in on the fun.

The Japanese publisher has revealed an Online Special Program that will occur next week. The exact date and time for the show is set for September 24 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, and as for what it will offer, expect looks at many of Capcom's biggest upcoming games.

These include:





Pragmata



Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection



Street Fighter 6 - Year 3



Onimusha: Way of the Sword



Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 3



Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection



Where is Resident Evil Requiem, you might wonder? There's no direct mention that the game will be present, but a recent rumour suggests an update on the game will happen next week and confirm the involvement of a beloved character.