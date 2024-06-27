Capcom will have a summer showcase on Monday

Dansk
Capcom unveiled Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster out of nowhere yesterday, and promised we would get to see gameplay "soon". I wrote that this probably meant we'd see it during Gamescom at the latest. The wait will be much, much shorter than that.
The Japanese publisher reveals that a showcase simply called Capcom Next - Summer 2024 will start at 11 PM BST / 12 AM CEST on the 1st of July. Those of you hoping to see Resident Evil 9, Monster Hunter: Wilds, Mega Man 12 or something like that can just forget about those right now. We're told the 25-minute show will only consist of news about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and the iOS/Mac versions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.