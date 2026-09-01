Capcom will be hosting a Spotlight presentation at Tokyo Game Show

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There has been a slew of news as of recent in regards to showcases and broadcasts being planned for this September. Sony has not one, but two State of Play events planned for this week, there is a rumour of a Nintendo Direct happening next week, and Konami even has their own show lined up, and now Capcom is joining in on the fun.

The Japanese publisher has revealed it will be celebrating the Tokyo Game Show with a Capcom Spotlight on September 16 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST.

We know the show will be 40 minutes in duration but we don't yet have any firm confirmation of what will be present. Since Onimusha: Way of the Sword will have launched by this point, and with Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen right around the corner, a reasonable assumption is the show will be more focussed on future projects, so perhaps expect glimpses at Mega Man: Dual Override, Resident Evil Veronica, and perhaps even the Resident Evil: Requiem DLCs.

Will you be tuning into Capcom's TGS-aligned Spotlight?