Capcom wants to hire more female managers

The Japanese game maker is now one of the biggest in the industry, but despite several years of financial success, it is still looking for ways to improve, not least by being responsive to its fans.

As we know, we've been treated to a series of brilliant remakes of some of Capcom's most beloved classics, a concept they seem to have no intention of abandoning. But it has also vowed not to stop selling physical games, and has even considered lowering the price of its new titles.

Capcom's latest move in its efforts to constantly change and adapt to the world around it is to diversify its workplace. In fact, during its recent shareholder meeting, it was revealed that it wants to give more women the chance to make their voices heard.

As a result, Capcom's new target is for at least 15% of management roles in the company to be held by women. It also hopes to start working more with creators outside Japan, again in an effort to bring different cultures together.

Capcom states, "Regarding female managers, currently 21.2% of employees are female and 13.6% of our core talent is female. We are aiming to bring the percentage of female managers up to 15%. Looking ahead, we believe we will be able to see more female directors by broadening our scope and increasing the ratio of female managers."