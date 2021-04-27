Capcom veteran Yoshinori Ono has left the company after nearly 30 years

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that one of the most influential figures in Street Fighter's history has just left Capcom. Yoshinori Ono had worked on the series since 1998 and had been with the company as a whole for almost three decades.

From May 1, Ono will be joining Delightworks as its president and COO. The development studio is perhaps best known for its work on the mobile title Fate/Grand Order.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Ono said: "Dear FGC, World Warriors. On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company. I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to. I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past."

Thanks, Eurogamer.