Capcom unveils two new Monster Hunter games for the Switch

You wait ages for a new Monster Hunter game and then two turn up at once. Figures.

That's right, Capcom today unveiled two new games in the same series, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Rise was the show opener, and in the trailer, we got to see loads of fairly typical Monster Hunter gameplay with action-packed combat and giant beasties. As confirmed in the Monster Hunter Direct, the project is named Rise due to the increased focus in verticality. Players can use a new creature known as the Wirebug, which acts like a grappling hook, to scale cliffs and make their way to hard to reach places. This one got a release date too, with Capcom confirming that the game will be hitting Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

Next up, Capcom showed off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is due to land next summer. As you can see in the Direct below, this one's much more narrative-focused than its counterpart. The story begins with Rathalos mysteriously disappearing and we are assuming that it is up to the player to find out what may have caused this. It was revealed at the end of the Monster Hunter Direct that there will be elements that link Rise and Stories 2 together, but these weren't touched upon in great detail.

Which of the two titles are you the most excited for?