Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Capcom to reveal more news in Spotlight stream next week

Expect to see Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Rise, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, but hopefully also Street Fighter 6, Pragmata and Dragon's Dogma 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom sure has some very anticipated titles coming this year, but the Japanese company might even have a couple of extra aces up its sleeve.

I say that because it has announced that a new Capcom Spotlight stream will start at 10.30 PM GMT / 11.30 PM CET on March 9. The stream will last for approximately 26 minutes, and at least include new looks at Resident Evil 4 (probably news about the demo), Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion on PlayStation and Xbox, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick Phantom Detective. That might leave some room for a surprise or two, so maybe we'll get news about Dragon's Dogma 2, Pragmata or Street Fighter 6 as well? We'll see on Thursday.

Capcom to reveal more news in Spotlight stream next week


Loading next content