Capcom to localise Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy into more languages

The most surprising announcement of Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2025 broadcast wasn't because of a big new announcement that overshadowed the rest of the digital event's announcements, but rather the opposite. For the first time in its long history, a game in the Ace Attorney franchise will be localised into new languages never before seen in the series, namely Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish (Latin).

Specifically, this language update will arrive in a major patch for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on 19 November. The update will also incorporate other quality of life improvements, including an episode selection feature, gallery mode, an autoplay option and an improved user interface for the testimonial phase.

Hopefully this means that Capcom plans to re-release the other titles and compilations in the prolific series with new language packs, opening it up to a much wider audience that has been waiting years to try it out.