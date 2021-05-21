Capcom to host another Monster Hunter digital event next week

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom ran a Monster Hunter digital event last month to give fans of the series further updates about what is coming in the future. To build on that, the developer/publisher has announced that it will be hosting another digital event for the game this month, on May 26 next week to be exact.

The announcement post for the event states that it will provide "details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2."

The tweet also received a follow-up that revealed the approximate file size for the version 3.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise, saying that it "is approximately 1.4GB", but that "the required space will be approx. 2.9GB" if you haven't updated the game beforehand.

To catch the action, be sure to visit Monster Hunter's Twitch channel when the event goes live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on May 26.