Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Resident Evil 8

Capcom to announce something Resident Evil-related in June

Could the next entry in the Resident Evil franchise, alternatively another remake of an earlier game, be revealed in June?

Several of the highest-ranked members of Capcom's Resident Evil Ambassador programme had surprising news to share late yesterday as they say Capcom has confirmed to them (some even shared proof) that there will be something Resident Evil-related announced on June 10. We assume everyone (including us) just want Resident Evil 8, which has been hit by several leaks and rumours lately, and it totally could be that.

That said, however, it could also be something completely different, perhaps DLC to Resident Evil Resistance, or something Switch related. It's also worth noticing that Sony reportedly will have their Playstation 5 reveal on June 3 or 4, and Capcom announcing something just a week afterwards likely means it won't be at Sony's event, as it wouldn't be much of an announcement anymore. This could point to something less major than Resident Evil 8.

What do you think and hope we'll get announced on June 10?

Resident Evil 8

Thanks Residentevilonly.net

Related texts



Loading next content