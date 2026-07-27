Capcom: The Resident Evil remakes helps us create "completely new IP like Pragmata"

Even though remakes make up a large part of Capcom's line-up today, virtually no one is complaining, despite the fact gamers usually prefer new titles. Of course, it helps that the games Capcom is breathing new life into are 20-30 years old and absolutely fantastic, but they also serve another important purpose for the Japanese giant.

Producer Masachika Kawata stated in an interview with Game Informer Magazine (thanks Nintendo Everything) that these remakes help them finance brand-new games, such as the recently released Pragmata:

"Being able to revisit older games and remake them helps Capcom meet that goal of releasing a Resident Evil title each year, but it also allows the team to continually challenge themselves and hone their craft. That's not to say the remakes are any less important. In fact, they're just as important as the mainline titles."

In the past, Capcom often released various spin-offs in the Resident Evil series between the main instalments, which were rarely very good. But their remakes have become incredibly popular and are now an essential part of the company's strategy:

"That's not to say the remakes are any less important. In fact, they're just as important as the mainline titles. Capcom is lucky enough to have found this cycle that can continue to provide us with the financial resources to create things like new entries in the Resident Evil series and completely new IP like Pragmata. So there is that relationship there."

The next spin-off, as you may know, is Resident Evil Veronica, which is set to be released in 2027. After that, there have been rumours of remakes of the very first Resident Evil and Resident Evil Zero, and then there are parts five and six, so it seems Capcom will be able to continue with this strategy for a long while to come. Incidentally, in 2037, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and by then, a remake of that title would probably seem justified as well.