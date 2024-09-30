Capcom teases new directions for Ace Attorney, including mixed media

Ace Attorney series has had a constant flow of releases, with the new remastered versions of games originally stuck on Nintendo DS and 3DS, including some that were exclusive to Japan that have been released for the first time in English.

Only in 2024, Capcom released Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, with new graphics, accesibility options and features, for PC and every modern console.

But many fans are eagerly awaiting a new game in the series, the one that would technically be Ace Attorney 7. The final new game in the series was released in 2016 for 3DS (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Spirit of Justice), so it's about time.

And the good news is that there are good chances of it happening sooner or later. From Capcom, Kenichi Hashimoto has assured that "the Ace Attorney series won't stop producing content".

However, there are still no known plans that Capcom is developing a new Ace Attorney game. In fact, he could very well be referring to other ventures, like merchandising and "mixed media".

These were his full worlds, according to Nintendo Everything's translation from the Japanese NetLab:

"The Ace Attorney series won't stop producing content. We definitely have a lot of directions we want to further grow in, including mixed media. There's things we'd want to talk about when the time comes that we can reveal something, but for now I can't say much."

The best part is that Capcom has ran out of old games in the series to remake: every mainline game and spin-off (the Miles Edgeworth's ones and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles) have been rereleased, with the only exception of Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright, which Capcom doesn't own (Level-5 does).

That means that, if they want new game releases, the only thing they can do is produce new games... Unless they're planning something else entirely within the "mixed media" category.