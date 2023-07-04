Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Capcom, Square Enix, Konami confirm appearances at Tokyo Game Show 2023

      The event will also feature Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, but not in their full capacity.

      HQ

      Tokyo Game Show is fast approaching, and the event is set to feature the presence of plenty of Japanese developers and publishers as well as more than a few big companies from overseas.

      Looking at the list of exhibitors, it's clear to see a lot of companies will be present at the event, including big names such as Capcom, Konami, Bandai Namco, Sega, and Microsoft. Other heavy hitters like Sony and Nintendo will be there too, just not in full force. Nintendo, for example, will only be present in the business area, and Sony PlayStation is only showing off indie titles.

      Still, Tokyo Game Show looks to be quite the showcase, which is good to hear after so many years where it had a digital-only presence. It'll run from the 21st to the 24th of September. Are you looking forward to the event?

