Capcom signs off Summer Game Fest with massive Resident Evil 9 reveal

Capcom really did manage to pull a fast one on its fans at this year's Summer Game Fest. Around midway through the show, executive producer Jun Takeuchi appeared to basically say that they still need more time to ensure that the next major instalment in the series is in ship-shape, leading many to believe this meant no official Resident Evil 9 announcement would be coming at the show. But clearly this was a bit of a trick, as Capcom then decided to conclude Summer Game Fest with the reveal of Resident Evil 9 anyway.

Going by the official title of Resident Evil Requiem, this game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and quite soon too. It's set to launch on February 27, 2026, and according to Geoff Keighley, we can expect the anticipated horror title to be playable at Gamescom in August.

The project will be taking us back to Raccoon City (even the famed Police Department) and it'll feature a new protagonist that you may see initially and assume it to be Rose, Ethan's grown daughter who we meet at the end of Resident Evil Village. Whether it is Rose remains to be seen, as the character in the trailer is referred to as Grace. In terms of the plot, all that we know is that Grace has to return to the place where her mother was killed, Raccoon City, and clearly despite the years that have passed, there are still many, many horrors lurking in the remains of the city.

Expect more information to come out about the game following its surprise reveal during the live show.