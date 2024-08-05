Capcom shows us a couple of new tricks for exploring the world and hunting its creatures in Monster Hunter: Wilds

HQ

When we had the chance to talk to their development heads at Summer Game Fest, creative director Kaname Fujioka and Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto talked about how the Seikret bird-creature mount was going to make hunting easier by taking us straight to the spot we marked on the map. Now we see that we'll be able to do a lot more on it, as well as how we'll be able to use our new arsenal in the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds.

In a new video exploring the game's basic systems, we now see that we'll be able to regain health, interact with inventory items and sharpen our weapons while on the mount, which clearly speeds up the hunt while in pursuit or tracking monsters.

We've also taken a look at our new hunter's arsenal. The grappling hook already existed before in Monster Hunter, but now it can be used on both creatures and the environment, grabbing consumables from the ground or even causing part of a mountain wall to cave in on prey. Finally, this review of our basic equipment also focuses on the versatility of the Slinger's ammunition, which we can load with natural substances that act as projectiles with status effects to stun creatures so we can hit them at will.

Of course, this is just scratching the surface, and we look forward to more such previews of deeper Monster Hunter: Wilds systems before its release on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S Series in 2025.