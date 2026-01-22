Capcom shows the first gameplay of Resident Evil: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Resident Evil: Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day as Resident Evil: Requiem. However, until today, there's no gameplay footage of any of them.

Thanks to the new episode of Capcom's Japanese YouTube show "Capcom TV!", we can finally see how these two acclaimed games perform on Nintendo's new console. The broadcast began about an hour ago and, at the time of writing this lines, is still live. You can see the gameplay for yourself at the following link.

What has been shown so far looks very good, and it seems that the Nintendo Switch 2 versions will live up to expectations. Obviously, there is a difference compared to more powerful consoles, but considering that both titles can also be enjoyed on PS4, it was to be expected that Nintendo Switch 2 would be able to run these games without any major complications. Will you give these games a try on Nintendo's new console?