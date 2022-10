HQ

Capcom's big star at the Resident Evil Showcase last night was without a doubt, Resident Evil 4. The upcoming remake is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and with that being the case, the Japanese company shared a ton of gameplay, giving us a look at this modernised take.

We also got a brand-new story trailer, which gave a look at a collection of characters who have been redesigned for the remake, including that of Ashley Graham and Ada Wong.

Check out all of the new gameplay below.

