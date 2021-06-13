Capcom Showcase - What we expect/hope to happen

Capcom has already confirmed a few of the titles that it will be showcasing.
Capcom is one publisher that we are especially excited to hear from at this year's E3 as they have been knocking it out of the park lately with quality titles like Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. They may have already confirmed a list of titles that will be appearing during their showcase, but that doesn't mean that there won't be any surprises for fans to look forward to.
The Capcom Showcase is set to take place on June 14 at 22:30 BST/ 23:30 CEST and we will be co-streaming the conference and offering our thoughts pre and post-show on our GR Live homepage. Below are our predictions, hopes and dreams for the event:
What we expect:
Capcom has confirmed that it will be sharing details on Resident Evil Village.
Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 will both be present.
Further news on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has also been confirmed.
What we hope for:
We could see more games being revealed for the recently released Capcom Arcade Stadium.
Resident Evil Revelations 3 was recently rumoured for a release on Nintendo Switch, so we have our fingers crossed that it will become a reality.
Given that it has been five years since the release of Street Fighter V, we think it's about time Capcom announced another entry into the series.
A more defined release window for Monster Hunter Rise on PC could be revealed, as it's currently planned to come in 2022.
What we dream to see (but probably won't get):
A brand-new Mega Man title will always be on our wish list.
We would of course love to see Resident Evil 4 receive the same remake treatment as 2 and 3, but with Village just releasing, this is unlikely.
We would see some ports of older Capcom titles. Ōkamiden and the original Monster Hunter Stories would be perfect releases for the Nintendo Switch.
A Dead Rising next-gen collection containing Dead Rising 3 and 4 and the Dead Rising: Triple Pack would certainly go down well with us.
