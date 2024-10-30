Capcom sells more games on PC than all the consoles combined

HQ

Few Japanese developers have adopted such an explicit multi-format strategy and invested so heavily in PC as Capcom. And this has apparently paid off handsomely. The company has now shared its report for the first half of this fiscal year - which reveals something very interesting.

It turns out that of Capcom's total sales this year (just over 20 million units), 54% come from PC, which means that the format is bigger than PlayStation, Switch and Xbox... combined. In fact, these three formats "only" account for 40% of Capcom's sales.

The corresponding PC figure from last year was 48% for Capcom, which shows that the consoles are not catching up either, but actually declining in market share. Next year also sees the release of Monster Hunter: Wilds, and the Monster Hunter series is extremely popular on PC, so we suspect that PC will be even more important for the Japanese giant in the future.