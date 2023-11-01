Capcom sees all unofficial mods as cheating

HQ

Capcom is not a fan of modding, it seems. The developer even goes so far as to equate unofficial mods to cheating in games.

As shown in a video on Capcom's R&D YouTube channel, the company believes that "all mods are defined as cheats, except when they are officially supported. What they are doing internally is no different than cheating."

It seems that Capcom is looking at this from a business perspective. In terms of gameplay, it does admit that modding can provide a positive experience for players, but when it comes to the company's reputation, it's concerned with potential damages. Seeing Leon Kennedy in lingerie, for example, or having Thomas the Tank Engine replace a Resident Evil monster might sound great on paper, but Capcom worries that this can cause higher development costs and pauses on development in the long run.

