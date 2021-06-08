Capcom reveals time and date for their E3 presentation

It sure took some time, but beggars can't be choosers and Capcom has finally revealed when they will deliver their E3 2021 presentation. We previously knew this would take place sometime during Monday (June 14) and it turns out the fun starts at 22:30 BST / 23:30 CEST.

While they are pretty tight lipped when it comes to content, they have at least declared there will be news for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. We're also keeping our fingers crossed for some surprise announcement.