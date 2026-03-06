Capcom reveals the six finalists in Mega Man Dual Override boss contest

HQ

When Capcom revealed that the classic Mega Man series that started on the NES would be getting a sequel called Mega Man Dual Override, they also took the opportunity to announce a competition where fans would have the chance to create their own Mega Man boss.

This is a fun idea that has actually been done before, and several classic Robot Masters have been designed this way in the past, mainly during the NES era. Now it's time again, and in January we reported that Capcom had narrowed it down to 20 candidates, which fans could vote on. On Thursday evening, it was announced that there are six finalists left, and now Capcom will choose which of them will be included in the finished game when it launches next year.

You can check them all out below, complete with the developers' own comments - and feel free to tell us which one is your favorite in the comments section.

"This robot would fit right in in the world of Mega Man! Shooting water directly from its head is a delightful surprise."

"This juggling-themed design is sure to make your head spin. It's unlike any boss we've seen before." // Capcom

"Who would have thought that you could make a cactus-themed design from the original template!? Having its form change based on what it absorbs is a fun idea for a boss battle."

"This design has a great color scheme and gives off a cool tough-guy image. The concept of a robot that recycles what it sucks up fits the theme perfectly."

"We were certainly drawn to this unique, cool take on a maid. The bag expanding as she collects dust is such a bold and surreal gimmick."