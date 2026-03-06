Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Mega Man Dual Override

Capcom reveals the six finalists in Mega Man Dual Override boss contest

When Mega Man returns next year in the upcoming Dual Override, one of the Robot Master we'll have to defeat will be community created.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Capcom revealed that the classic Mega Man series that started on the NES would be getting a sequel called Mega Man Dual Override, they also took the opportunity to announce a competition where fans would have the chance to create their own Mega Man boss.

This is a fun idea that has actually been done before, and several classic Robot Masters have been designed this way in the past, mainly during the NES era. Now it's time again, and in January we reported that Capcom had narrowed it down to 20 candidates, which fans could vote on. On Thursday evening, it was announced that there are six finalists left, and now Capcom will choose which of them will be included in the finished game when it launches next year.

You can check them all out below, complete with the developers' own comments - and feel free to tell us which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Mega Man Dual Override
"This robot would fit right in in the world of Mega Man! Shooting water directly from its head is a delightful surprise."
Mega Man Dual Override
"This juggling-themed design is sure to make your head spin. It's unlike any boss we've seen before." // Capcom
Mega Man Dual Override
"Who would have thought that you could make a cactus-themed design from the original template!? Having its form change based on what it absorbs is a fun idea for a boss battle."
Mega Man Dual Override
"This design has a great color scheme and gives off a cool tough-guy image. The concept of a robot that recycles what it sucks up fits the theme perfectly."
Mega Man Dual Override
"We were certainly drawn to this unique, cool take on a maid. The bag expanding as she collects dust is such a bold and surreal gimmick."
Mega Man Dual Override
"This unique design is absolutely gorgeous! We're charmed by the creative color palette and the flower-adorned head."

Related texts



Loading next content