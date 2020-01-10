Capcom reveals key changes for Resident Evil 3

The leaked remake of Resident Evil 3 was officially confirmed during Sony's State of Play stream last month, and more details have emerged on the project courtesy of the Official PlayStation Magazine, as summarised by Reddit user wolfiepl.

It's not going to be an open-world title, but the remake will have plenty to explore, and Nemesis will use the improved AI showcased by the Tyrant that stomped around and chased the player in last year's Resident Evil 2. He was even created in real life so that he could be scanned into the game via photogrammetry.

Audio design will be important for detecting dangers as well, which you can use in locations like streets, shops, the Stagla petrol station, Raccoon Press offices, hospital, and more.

Mercenaries mode won't be returning with this game, but the mutant worms will be back, and Carlos will even be playable.

Regarding the "action choice" mechanics of the first game, giving different sequences of events to continue the story, this won't be making a comeback, nor will there be multiple endings to go with it too.

Are you pleased with these details?

