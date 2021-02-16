Capcom: Resident Evil Village is "the best survival horror game to date"

You're watching Advertisements

Even though we doubt that Capcom would ever say anything even remotely negative about Resident Evil Village before it is released, we still didn't quite expect them to call it the best survival horror game ever made. Still, that's exactly what they did in an interview in the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine.

It is the producer Peter Fabiano who reveals that the game might not be as supernatural as one might think considering the nine foot vampire ladies and werewolfs:

"We don't want to spoil too much of the story but what I can say is that the creatures all fit

within the context of Resident Evil's world. We can assure you that Resident Evil Village takes into account the overall world and history of the series."

Hen then continues by explaining how Capcom has worked with the game, before mentioning that they consider it to be <em>"the best survival horror game to date":

"Concepting and planning was something going through our developers' minds since towards the end of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The team grew quite attached to Ethan as a character so we knew we wanted to continue his story arc. We wanted to continue to have players experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard after all.

This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date."

Do you expect Capcom to be able to live up to this standard with Resident Evil Village?

Thanks, Wccftech.