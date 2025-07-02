Capcom reports PC profits up 61%, while PlayStation profits fall below 10%

HQ

Capcom has been posting year-over-year profit growth for the past four years, and this is directly related to its commitment to its PC entertainment division. According to the latest fiscal report released by the company, revenue generated through Steam grew by 61.1%, totalling $366 million. This represents 31.1% of the company's total profit last fiscal year.

There is no doubt that much of this growth is due to the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, which has its core player base on Steam. It is precisely this migration of players to play the hunting game on PC that has caused profits in its traditional PlayStation fiefdom to fall in the same period. Whereas in the previous year digital sales on PlayStation accounted for 10.5% of Capcom's total revenue, in this latest report the figure has disappeared from the table, accounting for less than 10%.

Does this mean that Capcom will focus more on PC gaming in the future and less on the console format?