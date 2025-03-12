Capcom renews Dino Crisis brand in Japan

HQ

Do we dare to hope that the horrible lizards will actually be resurrected? Well, maybe. Capcom has just applied to renew the Dino Crisis trade mark. This according to the Japanese website Chizai Watch. However, it's worth pointing out that Capcom has done this a number of times over the years without resulting in a new game in the series.

The father of Resident Evil, the now-legendary Shinji Mikami, expressed surprise just last year that fans actually wanted a new game in the franchise. Because while (as he put it at the time) dinosaurs are awesome, he also feels that the market should be pretty saturated already given the Monster Hunter games.

But hope is the last thing that leaves you, and we here at the editorial office are still keeping our fingers crossed that Capcom's horror lizards will get a second chance.

Are you hoping for a new Dino Crisis? Or maybe a remake of one of the old games?