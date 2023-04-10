Capcom removes Denuvo from Resident Evil Village on PC

HQ

Resident Evil Village keeps improving thanks to updates, and the latest patch that has arrived to make the PC version even better. The curious thing about this is that the problems are fixed by removing the anti-piracy software Denuvo.

It is not the first time that a title has had problems with this software used by publishers and studios to protect the code of their games, although it has proved useless for its purpose on many occasions in the past. SteamDB has updated the Resident Evil Village tab with a note stating the following: "Removed third-party DRM - Denuvo Anti-tamper 5 different PCs in one day machine activation limit".

Removing the controversial software is sure to encourage PC gamers who were reluctant to try the game and enjoy the story of Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield before exploring the latest Resident Evil 4. And if you're planning to start playing Resident Evil 4 on PC (or any other version) now, check out our tips guide to get off to a good start.