Capcom releases an Overview Trailer for the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword

It has actually been 20 years since the last regular game in the Onimusha series was released, but there is more on the way, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword was announced back in 2024. It has been shown on several occasions since then, but this year it will finally be released.

During Thursday evening's Capcom Spotlight event, Capcom took the opportunity to once again present an Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer, but this time it was a little more comprehensive than before. In this three-minute Overview video, we get to meet important characters in the story, take a look at different environments, check out demonic enemies, and, above all, get a glimpse of the gameplay. It was also confirmed that the premiere is scheduled for 2026.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.