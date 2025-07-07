Capcom reaffirms that Mega Man is one of its "most important IPs" despite nothing to show for it

HQ

While Mega Man was once a tentpole gaming figurehead, Capcom's iconic character has long fallen to the wayside, something that is quite surprising considering how the Japanese company continues to regard it very, very highly.

This is the case once more in 2025, as during a recent question and answer portion of an investor meeting, Capcom explains that Mega Man is still one of its most important franchises and that it is always looking to grow it, despite next to nothing to show from the IP for years now.

In full, Capcom states: "The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further. However, we do not have any additional information we can share at this time."

Capcom even goes further to note that "we receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets," and that it "will continue to focus on expanding this business further."

Here's hoping that something Mega Man-related makes its arrival soon then, even if the likely outcome will be a similar article to this in summer 2026, explaining that Capcom still sees Mega Man as vital...