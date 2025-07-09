Capcom prepares patch 1.020.02.00 for Monster Hunter Wilds

HQ

As good and successful as Monster Hunter Wilds was at launch, and now it seems the game has aged rather badly. It's not so much a matter of losing quality with the gameplay, but of waiting for technical improvements and optimisations that are either incomplete or don't solve the problems at all. This has become especially painful on the PC version (Steam), where general reviews of Capcom's game have gone to Mixed, and recent reviews to "Extremely negative".

If the studio wants to begin to turn this situation around and re-establish relations on good terms with its player base, it's going to have to organise a major maintenance plan for the game, and today we see a first step. Today Monster Hunter Wilds support reported a list of known bugs after version 1.020.01.00, and outlined that both these and other known bugs affecting both the console and PC versions (as of 8 July) will be fixed with the upcoming patch 1.020.02.00. Below is the full list of patch notes.

Issues planned to be addressed in Ver. 1.020.02.00



When talking to Nata in Chapter 6-1: Links in a Chain, a black screen appears, preventing further game progress.



*This issue will resolve by completing the Lagiacrus extra mission "Trembling Blue Currents." In order to unlock this extra mission, you must complete the side mission "Forest Doshaguma."



The Lagiacrus Assignment cannot be reaccepted on some occasions.



The Seregios Assignment cannot be reaccepted on some occasions.



A bug which caused the locations of Pop-Up Capms to unintentionally change under certain conditions.



The Lagiacrus may swim in the sky on some occasions.



When battling the Lagiacrus in multiplayer, the hunter may become unresponsive to any controls.



When battling the Lagiacrus, the Support Hunter may not come out of the water.



When mounting the Seregios with a Great Sword or Heavy Bowgun, some attacks may not register.



When using the Charge Blade, sharpness decreases more than before.



A Field Survey History may be deleted on some occasions.



A bug which caused the sizes of monsters in Investigation Quests saved before the Title Update 2 patch to change after it was applied. (This does not affect quests first saved after the patch.)



*This hotfix patch will also restore the sizes of monsters in Investigation Quests.



A bug which caused the colors of the Seikret saved before the Title Update 2 patch to change to the default color when selecting Seikret Customization after it was applied. (This does not affect the colors first saved after the patch.)



*This hotfix patch will restore the colors of the Seikret to the settings saved before the Title Update 2 patch. If adjustments have been made after encountering this issue, the new color adjustments will remain.



Hopefully with these fixes the community will once again trust the development team, and Monster Hunter Wilds will return to the big hunts very soon.