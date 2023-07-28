Capcom posts massive quarterly sales thanks to Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6

HQ

Capcom has been on a bit of a roll as of late. The Japanese publisher had a great March, thanks to Resident Evil 4, and then June and July have been pretty impressive too, with Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal to thank for that. Needless to say, with such successful titles in mind, the first quarter figures from the current fiscal year shows that Capcom is significantly ahead of where it was in the same period last year.

The data shows that Capcom's sales have cracked $313 million, which is a 73.8% increase year-on-year. To add to this, net income is at $171.6 million, a 99.4% increase year-on-year.

As for the reason for this massive boost, Capcom directly credits its well-performing titles, noting, "The company achieved this with the release of major new titles in its flagship series, including Street Fighter 6, as well as through pursuing catalog title sales digitally, which led to growth in sales volume globally."

As part of the report, Capcom also adds that its sales topped 13.5 million units, which is a 15% increase from Q1 last fiscal year, which posted 11.7 million sales. The Japanese company did also mention that its arcade operations business has boomed and helped drive income.