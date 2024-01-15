Capcom pledges £650,000 to help those impacted by recent Japanese earthquake

HQ

Capcom has announced that it is making a rather sizable donation to regional authorities that are working to provide aid and to help those affected and impacted by the recent earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan.

As per a press release, we're told that Capcom has committed 120 million yen, which is the equivalent of approximately £650,000 or €755,000. The money will be going to regional authorities, to support victims, and to the restoration and rebuilding efforts in impacted areas. Capcom even notes that it is monitoring the situation and is considering further support for relief efforts too.

This all comes around a week after The Pokémon Company also pledged 50 million yen to help those affected by the natural disaster.