Capcom on Monster Hunter Wilds for Nintendo Switch 2: "We need to learn how we'll be using it best"

Monster Hunter Wilds will finally launch in two weeks and change as one of the biggest releases in Q1 2025, which means we can share with you our latest hands-on impressions with a new area and our third interview with the developers throughout the project, in the video below.

But when it lands, Capcom's latest adventure will premiere on PC (with a heavily adapted version), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, so with the Nintendo Switch 2's announcement still warm we wanted to ask producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about a potential port for Monster Hunter Wilds on the Switch 2.

"Of course with relation to platforms from Monster Hunter Wilds we have nothing extra to announce beyond what's already out there", the Japanese developer tells Gamereactor's Javier Escribano in the video. "But we're also kind of in the same position everyone else is with the Switch 2: It's such a brand-new announcement, and we would need to take time over the coming future to learn exactly the nature of the hardware and how we'll be using it best and that's something that's going to be in the future for us."

So there you have it, telling by Ryozo-san's wording, and considering how tasking a AAA three-platform release is nowadays, it looks like the MH Team is yet to even be acquainted with Nintendo's new hardware, let alone grasp its true potential at this pre-launch stage.

With many recent triple-A releases for PS5 and Xbox Series rumoured to land on the Switch 2, do you expect Wilds to make Monster Hunter portable again? Leave a comment below.