Capcom not satisfied with Monster Hunter Wilds' sales: "Fell short of our expectations"

HQ

Despite strong reviews, Capcom's latest entry in the Monster Hunter series hasn't performed as well as the publisher had hoped. At launch, the game was a massive success, breaking records and selling 10 million copies within its first three months. But since then, momentum has slowed significantly.

According to Capcom's most recent quarterly report, Monster Hunter Wilds sold just 477,000 copies during the last quarter. While the game has reached an impressive 10.8 million units in total, the slowdown in recent months has left the company concerned.

"Sales of Monster Hunter Wilds during the first quarter fell short of our initial expectations"

Many players have voiced frustration with the PC version's performance, as well as a lack of meaningful updates to keep the experience fresh. These issues are likely contributing factors to the sharp decline in sales. Whether upcoming patches and new content can reignite interest remains to be seen.