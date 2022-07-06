Capcom: New Street Fighter 6 control option is "not an easy mode"

HQ

If you've been playing Capcom fighting games for ages, you surely remember the infamous Easy Operation mode in the Gamecube version of Capcom vs. SNK 2, which made it possible to do all the special attacks, even the hardest ones, by just flicking the right analogue stick.

As you might understand, this totally threw the balance off and was heavily criticised. With this in mind, it's easy to understand why the fighting community wasn't thrilled to hear about a new control option in Street Fighter 6. Now Capcom has decided to clear things up, and the director Takayuki Nakayama says to GameInformer that this is "not an easy mode" and could actually benefit pro-fighters as well:

"If someone wants to play Modern Control Type in a competitive setting, like a tournament, they should. It's simply a different avenue for players who want it."

Even if that sounds good, it seems like many fighting game players won't be convinced until they can try this out themselves. Something they will be able to do next year when Street Fighter 6 launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X.

Thanks GamingBolt