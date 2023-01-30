Capcom looking to break a sales record this financial year

HQ

Capcom is confident that it will sell over 40 million game units by the end of March this year AKA the end of FY2023, which would mark the most amount of units sold by the company in a single fiscal year.

As of the time of writing, Capcom has sold over 29.1 million game units to consumers. This marks an increase from last year's figures, but is still a good way off 40 million units sold.

How is Capcom going to make up the difference, you ask? Well, it seems a lot of the company's hopes are on the Resident Evil 4 remake, which releases on the 24 of March. This is a week before the end of the financial year, meaning the game has a lot of heavy lifting to do.

Capcom has also attributed this successful year to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as sales of other titles composed mostly from the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises.

Of course, Resident Evil 4's remake is going to be a big game, but there is the possibility that Capcom is perhaps a bit overconfident of its success.

Thanks, VGC.