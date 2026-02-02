Capcom launches dedicated website for Okami's 20th anniversary

HQ

One of this year's many anniversaries in the gaming world is Okami's 20th birthday. To celebrate this occasion, which takes place in April, Capcom has created a dedicated website for the game series. On this site, the company thanks everyone who has played the series:

"We sincerely thank you for connecting with Ōkami over the past 20 years."

They also hint that there will be some things happening during this year, but whether this is just merch and other things remains to be seen:

"May this year be one where we continue to nurture new bonds together with you all, stepping forward into an even brighter future. We will be rolling out various commemorative projects, including 20th-anniversary goods and events."

We already know that a sequel is on the way, as it was announced during The Game Awards 2024. It is being developed by Hideki Kayima, who also created the first game.