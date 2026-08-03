Capcom is working on a "Hard Mode" for Dragon's Dogma 2

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In a couple of months, Capcom will look to invite players back into the world of Dragon's Dogma 2, as the RPG is being expanded with a major new batch of content regarded as Dark Arisen, all while the title also makes its debut on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. This expansion will bring new story content, dungeons, and improvements from the base game, all to make for around 25 hours of additional content, with this set to debut in full as Capcom's big offering in October on the ninth of the month.

With this edging ever closer, Capcom is continuing to share more and more information about Dragon's Dogma 2, with a Q&A post from the development team being shared on the game's Steam page and highlighting a wealth of planned features.

Amid this Q&A was a brief reveal of another key and major feature, which Capcom had yet to spotlight up until this point. Dragon's Dogma 2 will soon be getting a "Hard Mode", with this set to "provide a satisfying challenge for seasoned players whose stats have reached, or are approaching, the level cap," as confirmed by director Kento Kinoshita.

The Hard Mode was confirmed when the development team was queried about the difficulty of the Dark Arisen content, to which Kinoshita also explained: "Even in Normal Mode, the difficulty gradually ramps up as players progress through the expansion content, with enemy encounters becoming increasingly challenging along the way. As players reach the middle and later stages of the content, we've balanced it so that even those who have already hit the stat cap can still enjoy a meaningful level of challenge."

Producer Naoto Oyama also touched on this a tad, explaining the starting level for the Lost Rites area is 20, while the starting level of Forsaken Dominion is 40. However, these level baselines "apply only to the beginning of each content," since "as players progress, the challenge gradually ramps up, and both experiences become increasingly demanding." Oyama even revealed "players are free to challenge them even below the recommended level" by simply visiting Brant at the tavern in Vernworth, even if these are reference points that will make each area more manageable.

As for the Hard Mode, Oyama gave a teaser about when we'll next hear more information about the mode, expressing: "Please stay tuned for further updates regarding the details of Hard Mode and its release window."