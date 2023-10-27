Capcom is upgrading the RE Engine

HQ

A new video from Capcom's R&D YouTube channel showcases a serious upgrade coming to the developer's RE Engine.

Dubbed the REX Engine, the new engine is still in development, but it'll make use of use of newer technologies while maintaining the visual quality that we've seen in games using the RE Engine. Some of these technologies include RERuntime, REDox, and REAssetStream.

It's currently unknown when we'll see the newer engine used in some Capcom games. We know it won't be used in Dragon's Dogma 2, as that game is utilising Unreal Engine 5. Check out the features and more in Capcom's video below: