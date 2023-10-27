Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Capcom is upgrading the RE Engine

The newer version will be called the REX Engine.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new video from Capcom's R&D YouTube channel showcases a serious upgrade coming to the developer's RE Engine.

Dubbed the REX Engine, the new engine is still in development, but it'll make use of use of newer technologies while maintaining the visual quality that we've seen in games using the RE Engine. Some of these technologies include RERuntime, REDox, and REAssetStream.

It's currently unknown when we'll see the newer engine used in some Capcom games. We know it won't be used in Dragon's Dogma 2, as that game is utilising Unreal Engine 5. Check out the features and more in Capcom's video below:

Capcom is upgrading the RE Engine


Loading next content