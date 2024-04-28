Capcom is pulling Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection from Steam

HQ

Capcom has announced that it will be pulling Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection from sale on Steam on 31st May 2024. The collection launched in April 2019, and it combines together the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Fortunately though, both collections will be purchasable separately beyond 31st May.

For those who have yet to pick up the Turnabout Collection, there is luckily a pretty deep discount until its discontinuation date. It can now be grabbed for £13.19 which is a discount of 67%. As of present no reason has been given for the collection's discontinuation.