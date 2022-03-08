Capcom is hosting a Monster Hunter digital event next Tuesday

HQ

Capcom has officially announced that it will be hosting a Monster Hunter digital event next week, where we'll get to learn a whole lot more about the upcoming Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise.

According to the announcement, the event will last for approximately 20 minutes, and promises programming "including exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more!"

With the Sunbreak expansion expected to release during the summer, hopefully this event will also share an exact date for when the expansion will land. But, to know this for sure, we'll just have to tune in and catch the broadcast when it takes place on March 15 (next Tuesday) at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET. Be sure to visit the Monster Hunter Twitch channel to catch the broadcast live.

Until then, if you haven't already, be sure to read our opinions on Monster Hunter Rise for Switch and for PC.